Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
1052 Pleasant Street
Worcester, MA
AUBURN - "Jimmy" James F. Caola, 62, beloved son of the late Frank and Virginia (Ryan) Caola passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Jimmy was an inspiration to others, and always saw the world as a rainbow, full of color. He loved to travel with Trips R Us and formed many lifelong friendships with his fellow travelers. He especially loved his trips to Orlando, Hawaii, and Ireland and could often be found listening to music. Jimmy loved to go out to dinner anywhere, as long as he was able to have his hamburger, mashed potatoes and glass of Coke. Jimmy had a special way to cheer you up and make you laugh even when times were tough. He had had the best sense of humor and his laughter and smile will be missed dearly.

Jimmy will be lovingly missed and remembered by his cousin and Guardian, Linda M. Taylor and her husband, James Taylor of Rutland their two daughters Sarah Taylor of Seattle, WA and Rebecca of Los Angeles, CA., his extended family of care givers Katrina Lussier, her son Aidan Rice, Krystal Carpenter and her children Aaliyah Marquez, Laiylah Marquez and Juliyen Russell. Jimmy also leaves extended family members and many life long friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30AM on Tuesday, May 26 at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jimmy's name may be made to St. Judes Hospital for Children. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020
