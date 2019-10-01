|
|
Janice M. (O'Gorman) Carabba
BROCKTON - Janice M. (O'Gorman) Carabba passed away September 24th, 2019 at the age of 78 at Southeast Rehab on Lincoln Street, Easton, Massachusetts.
She was born on November 4th, 1940 in Worcester Massachusetts to John and Margaret (Nugent) O'Gorman. She grew up on Franklin Street in Worcester. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1957. She was united in Holy Matrimony to John Carabba on August 13, 1960, and they made their home on Bates Street in Brockton. Together they welcomed three beautiful children into the world, Christine, Michael, and Lisa.
Janice could be described as a wander less gypsy in which she embraced a spontaneous nature. She contained a zeal for life that radiated out of her. She enjoyed day trips with unplanned adventures to Paragon Park with her children and the Bates Street clan. She had a spirit of curiosity where she found love and passion in many interests. She had a hobby of sewing in which she passed down to her daughter Lisa. She found a love for dancing. She would bust a move anywhere and at any time. She developed a fondness for reading and learning. She would scour the downtown Brockton library to find a new subject to read, and she had a great appreciation for the art and history of the building itself. She always polished her daily outfit with a poppin' shade of lipstick in which she was never seen without, even until her later years in life. She worked at the iconic east side King's department store in Brockton for many years. Janice was loving and affectionate to everyone she met. She loved going to the Dollar Store and spending time with her grandchildren who referred to her as "Nana".
Janice was preceded in death by her husband John in 1987; mother Margaret in 1999; her father John O'Gorman; her siblings, Joan LaForte in 2007, Elizabeth "Betty" Grady in 2015, David O'Gorman in 1968, Alice Brown in 2016, Judith "Judy" Christian in 2013, Carol O'Gorman in 1968, John "Jackie" O'Gorman in 1990, Thomas "Tommy" in 1962, Joseph "Joey" in 1997.
Janice is survived by her siblings, J. Robert "Bobby" Nugent, Worcester, MA, Margaret "Peggy" Army, and Mary Bjorndal both of Grafton, MA; three children Christine (Christopher) O'Connor, Brockton, MA, Michael (Sharon) Carabba, Carver, MA, Lisa (Philip) Volk, York, ND; and her grandchildren, Kelsey and Owen O'Connor; Caitlin and Dean Carabba; Devin, Abagail, Isaac, Thatcher, and Titus Volk.
All are welcome to celebrate and share cherished memories of the vibrant life of Janice Carabba on Friday, October 4, from 5-8pm at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 5 at 10 am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, North Easton, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019