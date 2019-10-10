|
|
Joyce M. Griffin, 56
HUDSON - Joyce M. (Indeglia) Griffin, 56, of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, at Marlborough Hospital, with her beloved husband, Donald K. Griffin by her side.
Joyce was born on February 23, 1963, in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Purpura) Indeglia. She was raised in Lawrence and later moved to Worcester where she resided for many years before moving to Hudson with her husband. She worked for many years at Harvard health in Worcester and later as a store clerk at Stop & Shop in Hudson. She also enjoyed fishing.
Amongst her many heartbroken survivors, she leaves her beloved husband, Donald K. Griffin and there cat, "Spikey" who she adored; two daughters, Kim Schofield of Pittsfield, MA and Jessica Indeglia of Providence, RI; a brother, Thomas Indeglia; two sisters, Frances Gorton of Hudson, NH and Cheryl Gustowski; her mother-in-law, Denise Griffin; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Services will be held at a later time.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019