Gary Moran, 67
OXFORD - A. Gary Moran, 67, of Oxford and formerly of Worcester, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.
Gary leaves a brother Bruce F. Moran and his wife Melanie of Charlton; two sisters, Linda M. Scanlon of Sutton and Lorraine A. Scola and her husband Ralph of Oxford, and seven nieces and nephews; Geoffrey Moran, Kimberly Moran, and Timothy Moran and his wife Jennifer; Tara Remillard and her husband Jesse; Patrick Scanlon; Briana Scola and her fiancé Andrew Smith and Daniel Scola. He was predeceased by his parents, Austin J. and Lorraine T. (Wood) Moran as well as his brother in law, James C. Scanlon.
Gary was born in Worcester and was a graduate of Saint Stephen's High School in Worcester and Worcester State College. He worked in the computer and information technology field for most of his career. He began as a programmer for the Travelers Insurance Co. He continued to work almost two decades for the Data General Corp. in Westborough. He stayed with EMC when it acquired Data General in 1999, assisting customers to resolve information technology challenges. He retired in 2010.
Gary was also an accomplished jazz guitarist. He performed professionally including many years entertaining patrons at the Sahara Restaurant on Highland Street in Worcester.
Gary regularly participated in activities at the Oxford Senior Center and was a loyal fan of Oxford Little League Baseball.
The family would also like to thank all of the staff at Rose Monahan Hospice Home for all of the exceptional and compassionate care given to Gary.
Calling hours are Thursday, February 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Friday, February 21, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial in Saint John's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020