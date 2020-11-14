A. Ledyard Smith, Jr.Bolton - Augustus Ledyard Smith Jr., 88, died after a brief illness on October 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by loving friends and family. Led was born in 1932 to the late Augustus Ledyard Smith and Nancy Falk Mayhew Smith. He was an accomplished man who grew up in Wisconsin and attended St. Paul's School in his youth where he formed many lifelong friendships. Led proudly served our nation in the US Marine Corps, attended Harvard University, where he held membership with the Harvard Fly Club, and graduated from Bentley School of Business. Led met and married his soulmate Jacqueline Walker in 1955 and went on to raise his family in Bolton. He worked for 55 years of his life for the Rex Lumber Company, holding many job titles over the years, and serving primarily as Chief Operating Officer. At Rex, he developed deep ties and friendships with the many families that worked beside him and truly loved his job. Led believed strongly in giving back to his community, serving on numerous boards and holding many town positions in Bolton including Town Selectman. He was a proud founding member of the Bolton Lions Club and was always very passionate about giving both his time and knowledge. Led will be remembered as a man who never missed a chance to raise a glass in appreciation of others. He will be remembered for his legendary love for his wife Jacqueline, his fierce independence, his quick wit, unique sense of humor, sharp intelligence, military grade toughness and his soul deep mission to care for others. He was a man who lived both the length and depth of his life and whose influence had a profound impact on the people fortunate enough to be in his circle. Led is survived by his five children: Katharine Fairfield, Margaret Smith, A. Ledyard Smith III, Robert Smith, and Josette Rezac; his siblings: Sandra Smith Reed, Camilla Smith, and Charles C. Mayhew III; and 7 beloved grandchildren. Led's wishes were for a small private funeral service for immediate family, and an old-fashioned Smith style summer party to be held at the Smith house to celebrate his life. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Augustus Ledyard Smith, Jr. to: Bolton Ambulance Fund, PO Box 382, Bolton, MA 01740. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at