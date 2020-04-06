|
|
A. Lorraine (Cobb) Barlow, 94
LEICESTER - A. Lorraine (Cobb) Barlow, 94, died peacefully on Sunday, April 5th 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Robert T. Barlow who died in 2018.
She leaves her son Edward C. Barlow and his wife Sheila of Leicester, her daughter Linda D. McKeen of Oakham; 4 grandchildren, Michael and Timothy McKeen of Oakham, Andrea Dagostino of Leicester and Jason Barlow of Templeton; 8 great grandchildren, Britney, Shaye, Johnathon, Laryssa, Nik, Tony, Hunter and Sawyer.
Lorraine was a cafeteria worker for the Leicester School System for many years before retiring in 1981. She previously was a longtime sales clerk at Filenes Dept. Store in Worcester.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Dennis and Blanche (David) Cobb and later graduated from the former Commerce High School in Worcester.
She was a longtime member and communicant of St. Aloysius-St. Jude Church in Leicester. She volunteered for meals on wheels and the FISH Program in Leicester.
At her request, no funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507.
The Morin Funeral Home, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020