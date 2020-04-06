Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Lorraine (Cobb) Barlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Lorraine (Cobb) Barlow Obituary
A. Lorraine (Cobb) Barlow, 94

LEICESTER - A. Lorraine (Cobb) Barlow, 94, died peacefully on Sunday, April 5th 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Robert T. Barlow who died in 2018.

She leaves her son Edward C. Barlow and his wife Sheila of Leicester, her daughter Linda D. McKeen of Oakham; 4 grandchildren, Michael and Timothy McKeen of Oakham, Andrea Dagostino of Leicester and Jason Barlow of Templeton; 8 great grandchildren, Britney, Shaye, Johnathon, Laryssa, Nik, Tony, Hunter and Sawyer.

Lorraine was a cafeteria worker for the Leicester School System for many years before retiring in 1981. She previously was a longtime sales clerk at Filenes Dept. Store in Worcester.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Dennis and Blanche (David) Cobb and later graduated from the former Commerce High School in Worcester.

She was a longtime member and communicant of St. Aloysius-St. Jude Church in Leicester. She volunteered for meals on wheels and the FISH Program in Leicester.

At her request, no funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507.

The Morin Funeral Home, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -