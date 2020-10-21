Aaron Scansaroli

Aaron D. ScansaroliMILFORD - Aaron D. Scansaroli, 66, of Milford passed away on Mon. Oct. 19,2020 from complications of MS in Milford Regional Medical Ctr. with his wife Gail by his side.In addition to his wife Gail, he is survived by his mother Bamby Philbin; his siblings Gary Scansaroli and his wife Christine of Worcester, Olivia Austin and her husband Kevin of NC, Brian Scansaroli of GA; and several dear family members. He was predeceased by his father Albert R. Scansaroli.There are no funeral or memorial services planned.Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.