|
|
Abigail Ann Collins, 9
HOLDEN - Abigail Ann Collins, 9, was called to her heavenly home with her family at her side on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Milford Regional Hospital on March 10, 2010, the daughter of Michael and Janell (Leavitt) Collins.
Abigail lived in Holden her entire life and had attended Dawson Elementary School. She loved being outdoors, whether it was for bike riding, camping or playing in the Holden Youth Soccer League. Abigail enjoyed gymnastics and had taken lessons at the GLC in Shrewsbury. She also expressed herself through arts and crafts and had left many treasured paintings and other works of art for her family. Abigail loved animals, especially pigs and cherished her collection of stuffed animals.
Besides her parents, Abigail is survived by her sisters, Kaylie, Lexi and Sydney; Maternal Grandparents, John Leavitt and his wife, Roberta of Warner, NH; Paternal Grandparents, Yvonee Alford of Ohio and Steven Collins and his wife, Jane of Franklin; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, October 27th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 28th at the First Congregational Church of Holden, 1180 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/amysarmy. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit:
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019