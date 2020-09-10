Acadia Silveira SantosWestborough - Acadia (Sztuba) Silveira Santos, 23, passed away suddenly September 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Ronan Silveira Santos, her devoted parents Susan (Currier) and John Sztuba, her beloved brother Brunon Sztuba, her cherished dog Lily, her loving aunts and uncles: Roger and Carol Currier, Kris Currier and her partner Jon Soderberg, Carolyn Currier, Sarah Currier and her husband John Caccamo, Joanne and Peter L'Esperance, Laurie and Alan Kauppila, and Michael and Julie Sztuba, and her many loving cousins. Cadie was born November 1, 1996 in Worcester and grew up in Westborough. Cadie was a passionate person who loved to immerse herself in all of humanity by learning about cultural, ethnic, geographical and religious diversity and then sharing that knowledge with anyone within earshot. She loved to play board games, card games, and word games, always with the intent to become closer to those with whom she was playing. Her inherently passionate conviction of each person's intrinsic dignity and value to all of mankind lead her to seek a career within the mental health field. Acadia worked by giving herself to serving those in need find housing and other vital resources. For those who wish to honor Cadie's memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may b0 made to The Polaris Project, PO Box 65323, Washington, DC 20035. All are welcome to gather with Cadie's family Saturday September 12th from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Services and burial will be private. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available online at: