Ada M. Grant, 86
WORCESTER - It is with deep sorrow that the daughters of Ada Mae (Chase) Grant, 86, of Worcester announce the passing of their cherished Mom on Friday February 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Wilmington, Vermont daughter of the late Roy Edward Chase and Edith Mae (Adams) Chase Batchelder.
Ada had been employed as Head Cook for Mill Hill Nursing Home in Worcester for many years before she retired.
As an active member of the First Congregational Church in Tatnuck Square in Worcester, Ada served on several committees and made many lasting friendships throughout her life.
She leaves her loving daughters Beverly Abramson and her husband Peter of Hubbardston MA and Wendi Stebbins and her husband Ed of Auburn MA; two brothers, Larry Chase and Roland Chase and his wife Wendy all of Wilmington, VT; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as dear friends, Bobbie Brignola and the Coy family.
At Ada's request funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in the spring at Intervale-Cutting Cemetery in Wilmington, VT. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Monahan Hospice Home 199 Rosewood Dr. Suite 180 Danvers MA 01923 Britton-Wallace Funeral Home, 91 Central Street is directing arrangements for the Grant family. To leave a note of condolence for Ada's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019