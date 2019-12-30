|
|
Ada G. (Gregorini) Waltermire
Northborough - Ada G. (Gregorini) Waltermire, 93, of Northborough, formerly of West Haven CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the widow to Alfred J. Waltermire, Sr.
Ada was born in New Haven, CT, a daughter to the late Benvenuto and Emma (Lessindrini) Gregorini. She was raised along with her four siblings in West Haven and worked at the former Raebestus Corp. and AED Co. In her younger years she was a former softball pitcher and great bowler. She attended St. Rose of Lima Parish in Northborough and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Even in her later years Ada never lost her sassy personality and quick wit. She kept the staff at Coleman house laughing with her very funny sense of humor.
Ada is survived by her daughter, Linda Sabel and her husband Paul of Upton, MA; her two sons, Alfred Waltermire, Jr. of Katy, TX, Martin Waltermire and his wife Gloria of Ft. Myers, FL; four grandchildren, Samantha Waltermire, Amanda Dutton, Alex Sabel and Sean Mulcahy, also three great- grandchildren, Vincent, Sophia and Alex.
Ada's family wishes to thank the staff at the Coleman House and at Milford Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to Ada. Her family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be directed to the Resident Activity Fund c/o Coleman House, 112 W. Main St., Northborough, MA 01532.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St, Northborough. www.Haysfuneralhome.com
Ada's funeral and burial will take place later in the week in West Haven, CT. under the direction of the West Haven Funeral Home, 662 Savin Ave, W. Haven, CT. For more updated details please visit WestHavenFuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019