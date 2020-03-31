|
Adam J. Buchinski, 33
Worcester - Adam J. Buchinski, 33, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Adam was born in Boston, and raised in Bolton. He was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School in 2005 and then earned a degree in criminal justice from Nichols College, Dudley in 2009. Adam worked in the security department of the Davis Museum at Wellesley College for several years, and then relocated to Worcester seven years ago. Adam spent the last several years working with the South Middlesex Opportunity Council and the Greater Worcester Housing Connection at their Worcester shelter. There, Adam fostered many strong friendships with his co-worker family and was known as the "guy who would do anything for you". He will always be remembered for his genuine care and compassion for others, and his ability to brighten everyone's day with his unique sense of humor. Growing up in Bolton, Adam enjoyed exploring the outdoors, riding his bike and sharing time with his family and friends. He was an accomplished Karate student, and he earned his 2nd Degree Blackbelt at the age of 12. A fan of all the New England sports teams, Adam made sure he had eyes on a television during the football season to root for his favorite team, the New England Patriots. He also had a passion for music and movies and always enjoyed engaging in conversation about both.
Adam will be forever missed and loved by his parents, Barry and Gwen A. (Kimple) Buchinski of Bolton; his only sister, Alison Villa and her husband, Jonathan and their daughter, Hazel of Mendon; his paternal grandparents, Adolph and Maryann Buchinski of Pittsfield; his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Joan Kimple of Richmond; his three uncles and aunts, Brian and Lisa Buchinski of Pittsfield; Bruce and Doreen Buchinski of Lexington; and Scott and Kim Kimple of Pittsfield; and six cousins.
Due to the current restrictions on services, the family will gather privately at this time. A memorial life celebration will be held at a later date for family and friends to honor Adam. To share a memory or leave an online message of condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020