|
|
Adam W. Christensen
Longmeadow / Northborough - On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Adam W. Christensen died after battling substance abuse. He was 41 years old. Adam was born in Worcester, raised in Northborough and was a 1996 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School prior to studying business at Westfield State College and UMass Amherst.
For many years Adam worked as an automotive sales manager. The charismatic personality, intelligence, sharp wit and humor of Adam will be missed by all those lucky enough to know him. Adam enjoyed sharing a good story (with no details omitted), time on the beach, fishing, soccer, disc golf, concerts, spending time with his brothers and was an avid fan of all the major New England sports teams. He was the life of any room that was graced with his presence.
In addition to his parents, Alden "Larry" and Donna (McCormick) Christensen of Dennis, MA, Adam is survived by his two brothers, Andrew W. Christensen of Marlborough and Arin W. Christensen of Arlington; two nephews, Ryder and Beckett; uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at Saint Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough.
Adam never said goodbye without saying "I Love You". Tell your loved ones this and you will never have any regrets.
Adam's family respectfully ask that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Adam's memory to Drikung Meditation Center. https://www.drikungboston.org/membership-donations.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019