Adam J. Curtis, 28

Clinton - Adam J. Curtis, 28, of Clinton died Friday, February 22nd at home. He leaves his father, Jeffrey Curtis with whom he lived; his grandmothers, Linda Murdock O'Malley and Sandra Lee Garry; two brothers, Richard Paul Collins of Gardner and Heath Wright of Clinton; three sisters, Amanda Lee Curtis, Erin Rose Murphy both of Worcester and Stacy Malcolmson of Virginia; three nieces including his goddaughter, Aleena Marie Pichierri, four nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Kelly O'Malley and an infant niece, Christine Kelly.

He was born in Worcester and graduated from Porter and Chester Institute. Adam worked as an automotive mechanic for the past 8 years. Mr. Curtis had a smile that could light up any room. He enjoyed the time he spent with his family and always put them first. Adam's favorite pastime was spending time with his nieces and nephews, he treated them as if they were his own children.

His funeral is Thursday, February 28th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street, Worcester. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Wednesday, February 27th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
