Adelard A. "Red" Cote, 94
WESTBOROUGH - Adelard A." Red" Cote, 94, of Westborough, died peacefully on March 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Red was predeceased by his cherished and loving wife Louise A. (Orlando) Cote on October 10, 2017. They had been married for 69 years at the time of her death.
He is survived by his children, Janice (Cote) Laptewicz and her husband Robert, of Westborough and Dennis Cote and his wife, Cynthia (Duce) of Sutton; his grandchildren, Robert J. Laptewicz and his wife Shannon, Peter Laptewicz, Sarah Ellis and her husband Ben, Melissa Cote, Michael Cote and his great-granddaughter Emma Laptewicz.
Born in Northbridge, MA on January 11, 1926, he was the son of the late Arthur D. and Eva (Lescoe) Cote. He was raised and educated in Grafton, MA. Red then settled in Westborough where he spent the remainder of his life.
His brother and sisters predeceased him, Arthur D Cote, Jr., Ellen Goldsmith, Rita Snay and Florence Rossetti.
Red enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WW II at the age of 17. He served from December 1943 to May 1946 where he was assigned to the Waipio Amphibian Operation Base in the Pacific, attaining the rank of Motor Machinist Mate Third Class and was awarded several medals for his service.
He was employed at Bay State Abrasives for 38 years, retiring in 1988. He was also an oil burner technician for Comey Oil Company. During his retirement years, he worked as a part time delivery person for Bob's Auto Supply.
Red deeply loved his family and extended family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, attending their sporting events, concerts, teaching them how to care for animals and many of life's little lessons. He had a very special bond with each grandchild.
Red helped everyone. He was the "go-to" guy, always ready with a helping hand for anyone in need. He organized the Green Street neighborhood Dart Club and the Horseshoe Group that included neighbors, grandchildren, friends and family. He was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and a communicant of St Luke the Evangelist Church.
In addition, Red leaves his special sisters-in-law, Constance "Connie" Malhoit, Jean Orlando, Ann Marie Brown, and Antoinette "Toni" Weeden and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service, with Military Honors, was held in St. Luke's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a future date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020