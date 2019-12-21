|
|
Adelard Demers, 79
EAST BROOKFIELD - EAST BROOKFIELD- Adelard Demers 79, passed away Thursday December 19, 2019 at home with his wife Pearl (Walcott) Demers at his side following a long battle with COPD. He was born on May 10, 1940 in Douglas, MA son of the late Francis and Alice (Pouliot) Demers. Adelard was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union Local 170 as a truck driver for over 40 years. He proudly held the distinction of never having an accident in all the years of his driving, receiving many awards. Adelard leaves behind his wife Pearl; three sons Kevin and his wife April of Douglas, MA, Wayne and his wife Sue of Charlton, MA and Jeff and his wife Jann of Dudley, MA; his step-son Bob Walcott and his wife Terry of Millville, MA; a step-daughter Diane (Walcott) Perkins and her husband Brian; many grand children and great-grandchildren. In retirement he proudly exercised his skills at lawn care, having the greenest lawn in every season. He also enjoyed his John Deere miniatures collection, tinkering with small engine repair as a hobby, his pickup trucks, as well as a good antique search. The family wishes to express appreciation to Overlook Hospice in Charlton, especially Donna Robert (RN), and all the others who aided in his care. Following cremation burial will be held at a later date in St.Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge,MA. Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019