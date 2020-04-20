|
|
Adele (Mauriello) DiFinizio, 99
Whitinsville - Adele (Mauriello) DiFinizio, 99, formerly of High St. died Fri. April 17, 2020 at home in Mashpee, Cape Cod. Her husband of 66 years Pasquale J. "Patsy" DiFinizio died Nov. 6, 2009.
She is survived by 2 sons Louis T. and his wife Nancy DiFinizio of Mashpee, and Joseph and his wife Antoinette DiFinizio of Staten Island, NY; a daughter Anna and her husband Joseph Caldiero of Midland Park, NJ; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren; a brother Giuseppe and a sister Nina both of Naples, Italy; and several nieces and nephews. Born in Naples, Italy on Aug. 26, 1920 she was the daughter of Giuseppe and Carmella Mauriello and was raised in Naples and immigrated to the US in the spring of 1940. She lived in Whitinsville 10 years.
Pasquale and Adele owned and operated an Italian grocery store in Brooklyn New York for 41 years. A skilled seamstress, and in an Italian tradition, made gloves at home. She was a fantastic cook, famous for many specialty dishes. Adele handed down the secret recipes to her grandchildren in recent years.
According to her family's wishes a memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Church in Whitinsville will be at a future date. Cremation burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Staten Island, NY. Memorial donations in Adele's memory may be made to: St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Shrine, New York, NY, https://www.mothercabrini.org/. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020