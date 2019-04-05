|
|
Adele V. (Fortin) Gentry
Whitinsville - Adele V. (Fortin) Gentry, 71, died Saturday, March 30 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Westborough. Adele was the Outreach Director for the Northbridge Senior Center for the past 16 years, retiring in August 2018. Previously, she worked and volunteered at St. Camillus, worked part time as a bookkeeper, was an office manager at Duvals Sheet Metal, in Leominster, and was office manager for the Ford dealership on Nantucket. While living on Nantucket, she developed a love for the seashore and outdoors. Adele enjoyed cycling, hiking in all seasons and camping with her husband. When she set her mind to do something, she stuck with it.
A leap year baby, Adele was born February 29, 1948 in Peterborough, New Hampshire, a daughter of Omer and Laurianna (Roy) Fortin. She was a graduate of Appleton Academy in New Ipswich, NH. Adele leaves her loving husband of 36 years, Ralph M. Gentry and four siblings; Marguerite Vaillancourt, of Greenville, NH, Elaine Leger, of Gardner, NH, Olive Thibault, of Rindge, NH, and Paul and Phyllis Fortin, of Fitzwilliam, NH; and eleven nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Adele's life will be at 2:00PM, Saturday, April 13, at the Northbridge Senior Center, 20 Highland St., Whitinsville. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the ALS Association Masscahusetts Chapter, 65 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019