|
|
Adelina M. Carpentier, 93
Fiskdale - Adelina M. (Mandeville) Carpentier, 93, of Autumn Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd, in the Webster Manor Healthcare Center, Webster, after her second courageous battle with cancer.
Her husband, Nelson L. Carpentier, passed away in 1994. She leaves her four sons, Nelson L. Carpentier and his wife Doris of Monson, Larry M. Carpentier and his wife Dalal of Vaudreuil Dorion, Que., Canada, Kim T. Carpentier and his wife Patricia of N. Reading and Luke J. Carpentier and his wife Cathleen of Southbridge; her daughter, Anna Jane Sadler and her husband Lee of Pittsburg, TX; her cousin, Annette Godro of Southbridge; 14 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Bro. Richard L. Mandeville, AA. She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Theodore and Flora (Gaudreau) Mandeville.
Adelina was a secretary at Mary E. Wells Junior High School in Southbridge and later was secretary at the Southbridge School Administrative office in the Town Hall. She previously worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, reading, crossword puzzles and watching the Boston Red Sox. Adelina was a devout Catholic and a loving mother and grandmother, setting a good example to her family. She dedicated herself to her family and to prayer.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 8th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Sunday, April 7th, from 4:00 to 6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Anne's Parish, 16 Church St., Fiskdale, MA 01518 or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019