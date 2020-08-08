Adeline R. Defino, 86
SHREWSBURY - Adeline R. (Antonucci) Defino, 86, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Born and raised in Worcester, Adeline was one of four children born to the late Julio A. and Sterina (Bissi) Antonucci. She was a graduate of Commerce High School, prior to working for many years as a seamstress.
Adeline was predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis E. Defino, Jr. in 2002. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Antonucci and his wife Mary; her sister-in-law, Iona F. Antonucci; and her brother-in-law, Robert Defino.
Adeline is survived by her brothers, Peter Antonucci and his wife Mary of Worcester, and Mario Antonucci of West Brookfield; two nephews, four nieces, four great-nephews, and two great-nieces.
A graveside service was held privately for her family, and burial was with her husband Francis at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com