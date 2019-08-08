|
Adora L. Jeannotte, 90
SHREWSBURY - Adora L. (Murphy) Jeannotte, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday August 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.
Born in Worcester to William and Adora (Svenson) Murphy, Adora was raised and educated in Northborough, where she graduated from Northborough High School. She was married to Warren C. Jeannotte in 1950, and the two raised their family in Northborough, and spent 64 years caring for one another until his passing in 2014.
She was an inspiration to all to love one another, stay close to one another, and see each other often. Adora loved being a Mother, a Nana, a Great Nana, a sister and a friend. She was always ready on Sunday for the crowd that is our family. She loved Christmas, and baking, and spoiled us all with our favorites as often as she could. But above all else, her favorite job was just being Nana. She came to every event, and supported her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on their many achievements. Every grandchild has special memories of their time with Nana.
She is survived by her adoring children, Adora Lynn Wojtkowski and her husband Richard of Westerly, R.I., W. Barry Jeannotte and his wife Janice of Westborough, Brian R. Jeannotte and his wife Clare of Chelmsford, Lisa A. Elliott and her husband John of Sturbridge, and Beth E. Hayden and her husband Warren of Shrewsbury, with whom she lived; her ten grandchildren, Adam Wojtkowski and his wife Debbie, David Jeannotte and his wife Sara, Emily Cakounes and her husband Chris, Kristin O'Connell and her husband William, Karen Obarowski and her husband Steve, Patrick Elliott, Katie Denis and her husband Alex, and Warren, Aaron, and Jacob Hayden; her great-grandchildren Evan and Libby Cakounes, Avery and Sadie Wojtkowski, and Emmett Denis; her siblings, Robert Murphy and Faye Kelley, both of Northborough; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by six siblings, Gloria Hill, Nancy Maplebeck, and William, Floyd, Daniel, and Bruce Murphy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Adora's family on Sunday August 11, 2019 between the hours of 2:00 and 5:00 PM at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. A Service celebrating her life will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 at 11 AM at the First Congregational Church, 19 Church Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Burial will be with her husband, Warren, in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To leave a note of condolence or view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019