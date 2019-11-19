|
Afrem "Al" Chavoor, 94
WORCESTER - Afrem "Al" Chavoor, 94, of Worcester, passed away Saturday, November 16th after a brief illness. His wife of 63 years, Evelyn M. (Belezarian) Chavoor died in 2006. He is survived by his three children, Rodney Chavoor of Southwick, Sharyn Eaton and her husband, James of Worcester and Randy Chavoor and his wife, Gail of West Yarmouth; four grandchildren, Eric Eaton and his wife Alexis, Jason Chavoor and his wife, Natasha, Kyle Chavoor and his wife, Kendra and Corey Chavoor; six great-grandchildren, Evan, Owen, Joshua, Tyler, Adam and Gavin. He also leaves his brother, Dr. Ashur G. Chavoor and his wife, Raymonde of McLean, VA and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice Shooshan.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Albert and Victoria (Ovanes) Chavoor; and was a graduate of Commerce High School. Al served in the United States Army, serving his country in World War II as a radio operator in New Guinea and Australia, and as an MP at Ft. Devens. Upon returning to the states, Al opened and operated the Park Ave. Super Market with his uncle, George Ovanes. When the "big markets" appeared in Worcester, Al then worked for Stop & Shop as a meat manager, retiring in 1989 after more than 30 years of service.
As a young boy, Al always had a passion for music which continued on into his adult life. He was a member of the Army band and enjoyed playing saxophone and clarinet with many small combos and big bands. Al started the Classic Swing Big Band which toured the state, played at weddings, Mayoral Balls, fundraisers and other functions. His Big Band opened the Worcester Centrum (now DCU) in 1982 along with Frank Sinatra and opened the inaugural First Night at the Worcester Auditorium.
Al was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the Goddard House staff, caretakers and friends for their support and guidance during his five year stay at their facility; and to Dr. Iyer and the staff of St. Francis Rehab and Notre Dame Hospice for their continued care and respect.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours, Thursday, November 21st from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church, 1 Industrial Drive, Shrewsbury with a service to follow at 11:45 a.m. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Al's name to St. Mary's Syriac Orthodox Church. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019