Afrodeta Pappas, 99
Worcester - Afrodeta (Pando) Pappas, 99, of 545 Salisbury Street Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully on December 25th 2019, after a well-deserved rest. It was her 100th Christmas morning. "Deta" is survived by her beloved sons, Paul F. Pappas of Holliston, MA and Steven R. Pappas of Raleigh, NC; Two adoring grandsons, Christopher P. Pappas of Holliston, MA and Derek G. Pappas of Shrewsbury, MA; Her loving niece, Paula Stiles and nephew, Richard Efthim, and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Deta also had three wonderful sisters; Bess, wife of Lazar Theodoss of Florida, Mary, wife of Harry Efthim and Lavrendia Spiro, both of Worcester, MA; Four brothers; Charles Pando of Florida, Mitchell Pando of Watertown, MA, and George and Victor Pando, both of whom fought and died in World War II.
Deta was born on a Valentine's Day morning in 1920 in Somerville, MA. There she attended Somerville High School, graduating in 1938. Deta was married to her husband, Peter V. Pappas, in 1941 and together moved to Albany, NY. They later settled in Worcester, MA where they raised their family, before relocating to Ashland, MA until Peter's passing in 1988.
Deta returned to Worcester in 1992 and remained an avid member and volunteer of the Albanian Orthodox Church for over 20 years, participating in multiple festivals, baking and fund-raising events.
Calling hours will be held at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street in Worcester, MA on Friday January 3rd, from 5pm to 8pm.
A celebration of life mass will be held at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA on Saturday January 4th at 9am. Burial proceedings will take place at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster Street, Worcester, MA directly following the mass. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019