Agapita Hernandez
Worcester - Agapita Hernandez, 82, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at UMass Hospital in Worcester. Her loving husband of sixty-two years, Pascual Rivera, predeceased her one year, one month, and one day ago.
Agapita is survived by her loving children, a daughter, Rosa Luz Rivera of Worcester; five sons, Pascual Rivera of FL, Antonio Rivera, Jose Ramon Rivera, Angel Rivera, and Tomas Rivera, all of Worcester; eight grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son and two grandsons, Victor Rivera, Alexander Pagan, and Javier Pagan. Agapita was born in Juncos, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late, Vicente Hernandez and Julia Vazquez. She moved to Worcester with her family in 1984, and settled in the area of her parish church, Saint Joan of Arc.
Agapita will be remembered by her family as a devoted wife, loving mother, and amazing grandmother. She lived a life of great faith, and not only dedicated her life to God but to her family as well.
Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Thursday, April 18, from the funeral home, departing at 9:40 a.m. in procession for a 10 a.m. Liturgy of The Word Service at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Interment, beside her husband, will follow at Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019