Agnes Alcarez
1942 - 2020
Agnes G. Alcarez

Grafton - Agnes Gail (McCauley) Alcarez of Franklin, MA, formerly of North Grafton died on September 29, 2020 after complications from a recent heart attack.

Gail is survived by her eight children: Maryagnes Reilly of Worcester, MA, Margaret Sanders of Wichita, KS, Elizabeth Boronczyk of Franklin, MA, Theodore Alcarez of New York, NY, Catherine Skidd of Norwalk, CT, Johanna DiVerdi of Lancaster, MA, Gail O'Donnell of Cumberland, RI, and Sarah Skidd of Bridgeport, CT. She is also survived by her 35 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, five siblings, many godchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Theodore F. Alcarez; their daughter, Aimee T. Cowan; and a granddaughter, Serafina J. Skidd.

Gail was born in Boston, on March 24, 1942 to Elmer F. and Agnes C. McCauley. She graduated from Emmanuel College, Boston, MA. She was a woman of great faith. She immensely enjoyed traveling, reading, writing short stories, learning about her Irish origins, swimming at Craigville Beach, and most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial Mass will be celebrated when restrictions are relaxed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cowan Children Educational Fund, 124 Stone Ridge Road #124, Franklin, MA 02038.

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
