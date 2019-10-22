|
Agnes F. (Ferris) Bolton
Shrewsbury - Agnes F. (Ferris) Bolton, 76, of Shrewsbury, formerly a longtime resident of Somerville died Sunday October 20, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born and raised in Somerville she was the daughter of the late Richard J. and Mary A. (Pagliuca) Ferris.
She was the wife the late Michael E. Bolton of Shrewsbury. She is survived by her children Michael E. Bolton II and his wife Patricia of Stow, Richard F. Bolton and his wife Jennifer of Parker, CO, Alison A. Kiefer and her husband Ken of Shrewsbury; eight grandchildren, Janice, Michael, Gillian, Emma, Ella, Jake, Abigail, and James.
She is also survived by her sister Ginger Wallace of Brandon, FL as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visiting hours on Thursday, October 24th at the Chiampa Funeral Home – The Sumner House, 5 Church Road Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury on Friday, October 25th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Health Care Center - Attn: Development Office 555 Plantation Street Worcester, MA 01605 (https://www.notredamehealthcare.org/).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019