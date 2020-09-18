1/1
Agnes Chalmers
1943 - 2020
Agnes E. Chalmers, 76

Shrewsbury - Agnes E. Chalmers, 76, passed away peacefully at UMass Lake Ave University Campus on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving sister Margaret Lupien; her nephew Robert W. Lupien, Jr. and his fiancé Beni Lee Provencher; her niece Dawn Ferry and her husband Steven and their children Krysta L. and Steven Robert Ferry; and many caring and very close friends.

Agnes was born in Stamford, CT, daughter of the late Chester and Margaret (Bengtson) Chalmers. She loved her work in the trucking industry, finally retiring from A. Duie Pyle in the OS&D department. She enjoyed friends, family, reading, being outdoors, animals of all kind, especially her beloved pets.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5-7pm at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:30am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Covid-19 restrictions will apply, masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Intensive Care Unit at UMass Lake Ave in Worcester. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
