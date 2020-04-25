|
Agnes M. Kelley, 95
WORCESTER - Agnes M. Kelley, 95, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on April 20th, 2020 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center University Campus.
She leaves her daughters, Suzanne M. Wright and Kathleen A. Zawalich (husband Francis) of Worcester; five grandchildren, Jennifer Kelley of Auburn, Erin Kelley and Colleen Olson of Worcester, Sean Kelley of Shrewsbury and Patrick Kelley of Holden; three step-grandchildren, Sherry Zawalich of West Boylston, Karen Zawalich of Worcester, Francis J. Zawalich III (wife Keri) of Leicester; eleven great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, five nephews and one niece. She also had a special place in her heart for George W. Martin (wife Carol) of Wayland, who was like another son to her. She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Kelley, son James R. Kelley, grandson Timothy Kelley, great-grandson Tyler Zawalich and her brothers John (wife Florence) and James (wife Margaret) Collins.
Agnes was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John B. and Agnes L. (Sullivan) Collins and graduated from Commerce High School.
She grew up on the former Converse Farm, which was managed by her father. She had many happy childhood memories including family life at the farm, visiting her grandparents at Revere Beach and activities such as tennis, biking, skating and skiing. She was the class pianist and a member of the Glee Club and tennis team in high school.
She and Bob married in 1949, honeymooned in New York City and soon welcomed the first of their three children in 1950.
In the 1960s and 1970s, she was an accomplished ten pin bowler at Lincoln Lanes in Worcester, the recipient of many individual and team awards. She especially enjoyed the years that she and Bob mentored and coached young bowlers in the Junior/Senior girls league, as well as the Worcester Wheelers for the physically challenged.
Trained in the banking industry, Agnes was employed by the former Worcester County Trust Company until her marriage. After raising her family, she returned to work, retiring from the Auditing Department for the City of Worcester.
She thoroughly enjoyed all types of sporting events on television (especially Boston teams), the daily newspaper, crosswords and watching Wheel of Fortune every night.
A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a memorial Mass will be held at a future date.
Please honor her memory by doing an act of kindness for someone in need.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is handling arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020