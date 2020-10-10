Agnes M. Kelley



A memorial Mass for Agnes M. Kelley will be held on Friday, October 16, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. There will be a private burial.



Mrs. Kelley died April 20 at age 95. She lived all of her life in Worcester. Her husband Robert J. Kelley died in 1971 and her son James R. Kelley died earlier this year. Among her family, she leaves two daughters, Suzanne M. Wright and Kathleen A. Zawalich.



Face coverings will be required at church for the funeral Mass.





