Agnes McLaughlin
Agnes M. McLaughlin

WHITINSVILLE - Agnes M. McLaughlin, 93, passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020 in the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Francis A. McLaughlin.

Agnes was born in Uxbridge, MA the daughter of the late John and Martha (VanRiper) Emerick. She was a graduate of Uxbridge High School, class of 1944.

She worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1988. Agnes loved to cook and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by a son Christopher of Worcester; daughters Nancy and Colleen of Whitinsville; sisters Martha Callahan of Uxbridge and Mary Jane Ennis of Northborough; grandchildren Devin and Olivia; great grandchildren Avery and Isabelle; several nephews and nieces including David Emerick whom she was very fond of. She was predeceased by her siblings John, Benjamin, Isabelle, Anna (her twin), and Margaret.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at the Buma Funeral Home, 101 North Main Street, Uxbridge followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon Street, Uxbridge.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.

Donations may be made to the ASPCA, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301.

Face coverings and social distancing required.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
