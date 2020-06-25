Agnes Peloquin

Agnes C. Peloquin, 98Fiskdale - Agnes C. (Suprenant) Peloquin, 98, passed away on Wednesday, June 24th in UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester, from injuries sustained in a fall.Her beloved husband of 57 years, Albert F. Peloquin, who she referred to as "the best anyone could ask for", passed away in 1998. She leaves three daughters, Marilyn Desy and her husband Raoul Desy of Fiskdale, Pauline Sey of Fiskdale, and Deanne McNamara Trevvett and her husband John Trevvett of Glenmont, NY; six grandchildren, Raoul A. Desy of Ballston Lake, NY, Daniel Desy of Fiskdale, Chester Sey Jr. of North Brookfield, Rebecca Sey of Sturbridge, Deanne Cardenas of Fiskdale, Robert McNamara of Greenville, SC, and eleven great-grandchildren. Agnes was predeceased by her brother, George R. Suprenant, her sister Doris Racicot and her son-in law Chester Sey Sr. Agnes was born in Fiskdale, the daughter of George W. and Maryanne (LaFlamme) Suprenant.Agnes enjoyed spending winters in Florida for 19 years with her husband and their friends and relatives. She was a member of St. Anne's Parish in Fiskdale and was active in church organizations. She loved scouting and the 4H Club as a child and was an original "Rosie the Riveter" in Washington State during WWII prior to her husband's deployment to Europe. She was a Girl Scout Leader and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW in Fiskdale. As a young wife, she and friends hosted a tea for Eleanor Roosevelt, who she admired. Another highlight in her life was attending the inauguration of John F. Kennedy with her husband and friends.A private graveside service for Agnes will be held in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. A memorial Mass in St. Anne's Church will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.