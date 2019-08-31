|
Sister Agnes Stapleton, SNDdeN, at age 85
WORCESTER - Sister Agnes Stapleton, 85, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester.
Sister was born as Anne Stapleton in Boston, daughter of James J. and Agnes (Reis) Stapleton.
She graduated from St. Gregory High School in Dorchester, and entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1951. Sister later graduated from Emmanuel College majoring in mathematics. In 1973, she earned a master's degree from Boston College in education administration.
Sister was a longtime educator Notre Dame affiliated schools in Greater Boston. She was principal of St. Bernard School in West Newton from 1967 to 1971 and St. Joseph School in Somerville from 1972 to 1979. She was on the teaching staff at Cathedral High School in Boston from 1981 through 2005. She also taught at St. Bartholomew School in Needham from 1961 to 1967.
Sister also worked 12 years in administration with the Boston Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame.
She leaves a sister Agnes Rath of Madison, Conn., many nieces and nephews, and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Dunn, Theresa Lamb and Barbara Orfanello, and three brothers James, John and Robert Stapleton.
Calling hours are Wednesday, September 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. There will be a prayer service at 2 p.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund, Province Administration Base Communities, 125 Michigan Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20017 or Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave., Suite 2100, NY, NY 10017.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019