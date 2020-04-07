|
|
Aileen T. Abraham, 88
Worcester - Aileen T. Abraham, 88, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester.
Aileen was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 9, 1932 a daughter of the late Salim A. and Annie R. (Abraham) Abraham.
A lifelong resident of Worcester, Aileen was educated through the Worcester schools graduating from Commerce High School.
She worked for the City of Worcester in the Treasurers office as the senior clerk for over twenty years. Aileen went on to work for American Supply for over twenty years as their head bookkeeper.
Aileen was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Worcester, and was involved in the Ladies Club. An active member she loved her church and the parishioners very much. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings and her many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading, music, writing poetry and was an avid traveler, Hawaii being one of her favorite destinations. Aileen was a member of the Retired State County and Municipal Employees Assoc., and the National Association of Melkite Women.
Aileen was a benefactor of Sacred Heart, Saint Jude, , and the Marianist Mission.
She will be forever remembered, loved and missed by her loving brother, Ronald P. Abraham whom she resided with for many years.
Aileen also leaves her other brother Richard J. Abraham Sr., her nieces and nephews, Peter Abraham, Michael Mooradian and his wife Lisa, Karen Corbin and her husband Tom, Richard Abraham II and his wife Lauren, Gregory Abraham, and Robert Lynch and his wife Karen, also his aunt, Patricia Abraham and her two sons, Paul and Michael.
She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Arthur and Robert Abraham, her sister, Gloria Mooradian and her husband Anthony, and her sister in law, Deanna Abraham.
Her funeral took place on Tuesday, April 7th with a private family service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Worcester. Interment was in Notre Dame Cemetery. Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St., Worcester, MA 01604. Funeral arrangements under the direction, FAZIO FUNERAL HOME , Funeral Director, Louis M. Fazio III. To express your condolences please visit
www.faziofuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020