Alan W. Andrews, 79Grafton/Barre - Alan W. Andrews, 79, died peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus, Worcester. He was born in Worcester, the son of Charles W. and Eleanor (Johnson) Andrews and was raised in Shrewsbury.Alan attended Shrewsbury High School and became a Tile Apprentice at the age of 16. He worked closely with his cousin, Donald Doherty at C.V. Bianci and sons Company as a tile and marble installer. During this time Alan learned the skills necessary to start his own outfit, A.W. Andrews Tile and Marble Contractors, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2013. During his career of over 50 years, Alan earned notoriety in the tile industry for his work on many Olympic size indoor swimming pools including the facilities at Harvard University, the University of Florida, College of the Holy Cross and many others.Alan had a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing. He had a commercial fishing license and would cherish the time he spent on the water with his sons catching fish, lobster and other shell fish and bringing them to market to sell. He took several trips to Canada and Alaska to fly fish for Salmon and hunt Moose and Caribou. At home he was known for his cooking skills and took the time to prepare things from scratch. Alan especially enjoyed Christmas and the Swedish tradition of making glögg,, a special cordial for his family.Alan will be lovingly missed and remembered by his sons, Robert Andrews and his wife, Emily of Barre, Wayne Andrews and his wife, Ival of Worcester and William Andrews of Northport, FLA; step-daughter, Robin Stewart of Jacksonville, FLA; six grandchildren, Amanda , Alyssa, Connor, Heather and Shashmine Andrews and Peter Boccadoro; great-grand daughter, Nevaeh Andrews; as well as several nieces and nephews. Alan was predeceased by his brother, Charles R. Andrews and his sister, Theresa E. Andrews.A memorial service honoring and celebrating Alan's life will be held privately for family and Alan's closest friends. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.