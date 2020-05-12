Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery
Spencer, MA
Alan Coolidge Obituary
Alan W. Coolidge,74

SPENCER - Alan W. Coolidge,74, of Spencer, died Monday, May 11 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester due to complications with Covid-19. Al was familiar to many in Spencer as friendly and full of sports information.

Al was a hockey coach at Westboro High School, and helped the Rangers get to the 1983-84 state finals. He was born in Worcester, the son of Donald E. and Josephine (Dempsey) Coolidge and later graduated from Hudson High School and Boston College, and went on to coach and train many young athletes at schools and sports camps.

He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. His friends would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and caregivers at the Life Care Center of Auburn for the care and many kindnesses Al received there.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m .in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Social distancing will prevail while at the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, Ma 01605.

J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, is

directing arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020
