Alan F. Duprey, 56
Boylston/Shrewsbury - Alan F. Duprey, 56, of Boylston, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away on August 28, 2019. Alan enjoyed antiquing, especially hunting down Hurricane lanterns, and adding to his sizable collection of vintage beer cans. Alan watched endless new and old movies, and had an affinity for Disney movies, which he shared with his daughter Kassidy. He was a devoted father to both Alyssa and Kassidy, who provided him with an immense amount of joy. Alan had an extreme wit, one that may have been unnerving at times, but he always wanted to make people laugh.
Alan started his career working at the State Mutual Life Insurance Company in Worcester, MA, and National Grid in Westborough, MA, as a computer programmer. His many loving family members and friends will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 5, 11:00 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ Sumner House, 5 Church Rd., On the Common, Shrewsbury. If you choose to make a memorial donation, please consider contributions to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019