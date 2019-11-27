|
|
Alan P. Jacques, 74
QUINEBAUG, CT - Alan P. Jacques, 74, of Center Lane and formerly of Leicester died Monday, November 25, 2019 in Harrington Hospital after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 42 years, Carol A. (Gaudette) Jacques; four sons, Robert, Joseph, Jeffrey & Thomas; three daughters, Kimberly, Melissa & Jessica; several grandchildren including Bobby, Matty, Alicia, Taylor & Joey; three great granddaughters, Grace, Natalie & Harmony; a brother Barry Jacques of Cherry Valley, three sisters; Charlene Patricks of Auburn, Mickey Lyon of Leicester and Lisa Landry of Melrose and several nieces and nephews.
Alan was born in Worcester, son of Paul and Beatrice (Neiderer) Jacques. He worked for R.H. White Co. in Auburn for many years before retiring. He was a volunteer Fireman for 35 years at the Cherry Valley Fire Department. He was a member of High Pointe Church in Thompson, CT. He was an avid New England Patriots fan. He was an antique car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3 at 6:30 PM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Webster. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:30-6:30 PM in the funeral home.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019