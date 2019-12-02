Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Job's Fishing Rd
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Alan R. King Jr., 69

MASHPEE - Alan R. King Jr., 69, of Mashpee, formerly of Sturbridge, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Miodkowska) King and son of the late Alan King Sr. and Rita (Condrate) King. A visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151) Mashpee, on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:30am. A funeral Mass will follow in Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd. Mashpee at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Great Neck Woods Cemetery in Mashpee. For full obituary please visit

www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -