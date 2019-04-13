Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Lamica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Lamica


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan Lamica Obituary
Alan Lamica 59

Southbridge - Alan Lamica, 59, died April, 11, 2019.

He leaves his wife Joyce (Gagnon) Lamica, 3 daughters Lisa Bechman of Dudley, April Lamica and her companion Jason, Sara Lamica and her companion Sholei of Southbridge, 2 brothers Daniel F. Lamica Jr.and his wife Normandy of Putnam, CT, Chris E Lamica and his wife Tammy of Charlton, 12 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren.

His funeral will be on Tuesday, April 16, at 10:00AM in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge.

Calling hours are Monday, April 15, 6:00 to 8:00PM in the funeral home.

For more information and an online guestbook please visit www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
Download Now