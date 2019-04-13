|
|
Alan Lamica 59
Southbridge - Alan Lamica, 59, died April, 11, 2019.
He leaves his wife Joyce (Gagnon) Lamica, 3 daughters Lisa Bechman of Dudley, April Lamica and her companion Jason, Sara Lamica and her companion Sholei of Southbridge, 2 brothers Daniel F. Lamica Jr.and his wife Normandy of Putnam, CT, Chris E Lamica and his wife Tammy of Charlton, 12 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren.
His funeral will be on Tuesday, April 16, at 10:00AM in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge.
Calling hours are Monday, April 15, 6:00 to 8:00PM in the funeral home.
For more information and an online guestbook please visit www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019