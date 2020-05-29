Alan Morgan
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan James Morgan 67

Jupiter, FL - Alan James Morgan, 67, of Jupiter, FL, passed away at his home on May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Bonny (Siegmund) Morgan; daughter Carrie (Morgan) Voltz of Jupiter, FL; son Christopher Morgan of Boynton Beach, FL; brothers Barry Morgan of Woodstock, CT, Jay Morgan of Fiskdale, MA, Bernard Morgan of Tampa, FL, and Michael Morgan of Woodstock, CT and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alan was born on Dec 24, 1952 to his late mother Joan (McLean) Morgan in Southbridge MA, where she and his dad Bernard J Morgan raised him. He moved to Webster, MA to begin his own family, relocating to Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

He became a licensed real estate broker in 1978 and was a broker in both MA and CT before moving to Florida and adding a Florida broker's license. He not only sold houses and properties, but loved developing relationships with his clients, counting them as friends. Alan dreamed of adventure and looked forward to travelling and exploring what the road ahead of him held. He loved music and the memories that came along with a great song.

A Celebration of Life will be held by Alan's family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please play a good tune (turn it up loud) and plant a native tree along one of your favorite nature trails or hiking paths and share that location and a photo with his family.

Alan will be greatly missed, yet his adventurous spirit will live on.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved