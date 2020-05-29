Alan James Morgan 67



Jupiter, FL - Alan James Morgan, 67, of Jupiter, FL, passed away at his home on May 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Bonny (Siegmund) Morgan; daughter Carrie (Morgan) Voltz of Jupiter, FL; son Christopher Morgan of Boynton Beach, FL; brothers Barry Morgan of Woodstock, CT, Jay Morgan of Fiskdale, MA, Bernard Morgan of Tampa, FL, and Michael Morgan of Woodstock, CT and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Alan was born on Dec 24, 1952 to his late mother Joan (McLean) Morgan in Southbridge MA, where she and his dad Bernard J Morgan raised him. He moved to Webster, MA to begin his own family, relocating to Palm Beach Gardens, FL.



He became a licensed real estate broker in 1978 and was a broker in both MA and CT before moving to Florida and adding a Florida broker's license. He not only sold houses and properties, but loved developing relationships with his clients, counting them as friends. Alan dreamed of adventure and looked forward to travelling and exploring what the road ahead of him held. He loved music and the memories that came along with a great song.



A Celebration of Life will be held by Alan's family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please play a good tune (turn it up loud) and plant a native tree along one of your favorite nature trails or hiking paths and share that location and a photo with his family.



Alan will be greatly missed, yet his adventurous spirit will live on.





