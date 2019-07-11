|
|
Alan P. Portais, 69
Millbury - Alan P. Portais, 69, passed away suddenly on July 8th in Hampton Beach, NH.
Alan leaves his wife of 44 years, Vicki J. (Corey) Portais; his cousins, Jean Rice and her husband, Paul of Auburn; cousins Richard Fenner and his wife Cindy of Douglas, Edward Fenner III and his wife Diane of Worcester; his brothers in law, Jeffrey Corey of Jacksonville, FL and Robert Corey and his wife, Joanne of Estes Park, CO; his sister in law, Diane Millard and her husband, Bruce of Barrington, RI; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Hazel (Fenner) Portais.
Alan was a veteran of the United States Airforce and served during the Vietnam Era. He worked many years and had many different jobs at the former Jamesbury Corporation in Worcester. Alan enjoyed fishing and competing in fishing derbies. He also enjoyed vacationing at Squam Lake, Hampton Beach, Ogunquit, ME and Aruba. Alan was a big Star Trek fan.
Family and friends will honor and remember Alan's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, July 14th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, July 15th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice or flowers are welcome. Please visit Alan's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 13, 2019