Alan E. Salo, 73NORTHBOROUGH - Alan E. Salo, 73, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a brief illness. Alan is survived by two sisters, Judith A. Morgan and her husband Lee of Charlton and Darlene R. Ramuno of Douglas, nieces and nephews. Alan was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gerry L. (Magay) Salo; a brother, Gary Salo and a sister, Cheryl Durso.A memorial service will take place at 12 Noon on Thursday, September 17 in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. For a complete obituary, please visit