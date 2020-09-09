1/
Alan Salo
Alan E. Salo, 73

NORTHBOROUGH - Alan E. Salo, 73, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a brief illness. Alan is survived by two sisters, Judith A. Morgan and her husband Lee of Charlton and Darlene R. Ramuno of Douglas, nieces and nephews. Alan was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gerry L. (Magay) Salo; a brother, Gary Salo and a sister, Cheryl Durso.

A memorial service will take place at 12 Noon on Thursday, September 17 in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. For a complete obituary, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Howard Street Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
September 9, 2020
A legend in his own time

He made friends everywhere he went

Alan lives life to the fullest

I miss my friend
Mike Edminds
Friend
