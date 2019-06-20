|
Alan Shrayer, 76
Douglas - Alan Charles Shrayer, 76, passed away at his home last Wednesday. He was an attorney and a General Agent for Guardian Life Insurance Company in Wellesley Hills, MA. Born in Worcester, MA on July 27, 1942, Alan was the son of Charles Shrayer and Ethel Salmonsen. He graduated from Clark University and Suffolk Law School and was a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.
He was a passionate Patriots fan and a season ticket holder for the last thirty years. He enjoyed having his family and friends attend games and tailgates. He was the family patriarch; a generous man, universally loved and respected. Also, he was charismatic and a wonderful storyteller.
He met the love of his life Carol at the Hunt Club in Falmouth, MA, when he was in his twenties. The story about how they met he told on countless occasions as he fondly recalled one of the happiest days of his life.
When he was younger he was a good slalom skier. Also, he custom built two homes and prided himself on his green thumb. He built stone walls in his spare time at his waterfront property. He was an avid boater and enjoyed discussing politics, history, and his favorite restaurants. He loved spending winters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Alan is survived by Carol, his wife of 48 years. He is survived by his sons Eric and Glen, his daughter in law Karen, his grandchildren, Allie, Tucker, Sutton, niece Lisa, and nephew Keith.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Manchaug Pond Foundation or a . To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
