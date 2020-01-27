|
Alan R. Trudeau, 65
Sterling - Alan R. Trudeau, 65, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia (Brown) Trudeau; their daughters and husbands: Melissa Silvester & Mark, Amy Fitzgerald & Ryan, all of Clinton; and Nicole Johnson & Pat of Sterling; 5 grandchildren: Jacob Mayou, Megan Mayou & her fiancé Brandon Wilson, Ryan Sorensen, Shauna Sorensen, and Lucille Violet Silvester; and 2 great-grandsons, Mason and Spencer Wilson. He leaves his siblings and their spouses, Ray Trudeau & Joan of Sterling; Ken Trudeau & Deb of Holden; Nancy Pasquale & Ron of West Boylston; sister-in-law Jane Trudeau of Lunenburg; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by two brothers, David and Gerald Trudeau.
Al was born in Worcester to the late Amedee & Margaret (Lydem) Trudeau and was a graduate of the Wachusett Regional High School, Class of 1972. He spent his 40 year career as an auto mechanic, working for KMART and Sears Auto until retiring. An avid outdoorsman, Al was happiest with classic rock playing on the radio and family and friends surrounding him at the campfire. He too loved animals, NASCAR, motorcycles, gardening, pickling, and, of course, watching The Voice. He had a great sense of humor and was always making others laugh. Al was loving and well loved, and will be forever remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Calling hours will be held from 4 until 7PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alan Trudeau to: MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020