Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Resources
More Obituaries for Alavenkat Reddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alavenkat Reddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alavenkat Reddy Obituary
Alavenkat M. Reddy, 77

Millbury - Alavenkat M. Reddy (Al Reddy), 77, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Al was originally from India, but called Millbury home for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Saraswathi Reddy (Saras Reddy) of Millbury, and his daughter Aarathi Reddy of New York.

There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Millbury Senior Center, One River Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Al's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alavenkat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now