|
|
Alavenkat M. Reddy, 77
Millbury - Alavenkat M. Reddy (Al Reddy), 77, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
Al was originally from India, but called Millbury home for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Saraswathi Reddy (Saras Reddy) of Millbury, and his daughter Aarathi Reddy of New York.
There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Millbury Senior Center, One River Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Al's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019