Albert J. Atkocius, 94
AUBURN - Albert J. Atkocius, 94, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice House. He leaves his wife of 72 years Rita C. (Markunas) Atkocius and his brother Donald of Rockville, MD.
He is also survived by his son Albert Atkocius Jr. and his wife Linda of Auburn; daughter Laura Atkocius of Richmond, VA; grandchildren Suzanne and her husband Brian of Ashland, MA; Amy and her husband Ken of Brussels, Belgium; Christina and her husband James of Richmond, VA; Sarah and her husband Donovan of Creede, CO; and great-grandchildren Emily and Hannah. He was predeceased by his brother Vitte Atkocius and his sister Helen Lorentzen.
Born, raised and educated in Worcester, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Reyekas) Atkocius. He worked for Commonwealth Gas Co. for 40 years, and after retiring he and Rita spent their winters in Naples, FL. Albert was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed time spent on Cape Cod. In 2005, he and Rita moved from Worcester to Auburn.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation hours from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, with a burial immediately following at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be made to a . To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019