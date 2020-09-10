Albert Barry

Albert J. "Al" Barry, III, 91Worcester - Albert J. "Al" Barry, III, 91, of Worcester died peacefully on Thursday, September 9th 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Bozena Barry; his three children, Michael P. Barry and his significant other Sharon Mulligan of Boylston, Margaretellen Jolicoeur of Holden, Kevin J. Barry, and his wife, Alicia of St. Helena Island, SC (formerly of Holden), and two stepchildren; Margaret Mood and her husband, Richard of Worcester and Christopher Dziedzic and his wife, Kristi of Alexandria, VA. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Meagan Allen and her husband Kevin, Patrick Barry, John "Jack" Barry, Jennifer Barry, Sean Barry, Keegan Barry and Alicia Mood; two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Willow Allen, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son in law, Roland Jolicoeur, and his siblings, Robert, Paul, and Ellen.He was born in Leominster, the son of Albert J. Barry, Jr. and Catherine (Trainor) Barry, and attended Shrewsbury High School. Al was a combat veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War with the 40th Infantry Division. He retired in 1990 from Hanover Insurance the former State Mutual where he worked as the building superintendent.Al was a member of Christ the King Church. Some of his favorite pastimes were traveling, fishing, brewing his own beer and wine, making cheese, and cooking. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Albert was a jack of all trades and loved helping family and friends with home projects.His funeral is Saturday, September 12th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. His visitation will be Saturday from 8:30 until 9:30 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Al's name to his favorite charity St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Al's services. To leave a message of condolence or memory please visit