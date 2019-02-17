Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
20 Main St.
Grosvenordale, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Putnam, MA
Albert Bourgault Obituary
Albert R. Bourgault, 91

Grosvenordale, CT - 1927 - 2019

Albert R. Bourgault, 91, of Grosvenordale died Friday, February 15, 2019, at home. Born in Fitchburg MA, he was the son of the late Victor and Rose (Gagnon) Bourgault. Mr. Bourgault was the husband of the late Lucille (Bernier) Bourgault, whom he married in 1957.

Mr. Bourgault worked for Rizom Shoe and as a custodian at Thompson Town Hall. He served in the US Navy during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post 67 and the VFW Post 1088. Albert also served as President for the Thompson Senior Citizens Center.

Albert is survived by his brother, Raymond Bourgault of California; three grandchildren Donna Mehltretter of FL, Doreen Hertzfeld of N. Grosvenordale, and Michelle Bartholic of Dayville; and six great-grandchildren Barry, Drew, Alex, Coty, Amanda, and Colton. He was predeceased by his wife, a son Donald J. Warren, and two brothers, Raynold Bourgault and Leo Bourgault.

Friends and relatives are invited to visit with Albert's family on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.in the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260 A gathering will begin on Wednesday February 20, 2019, at 9:00a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 20 Main St., N. Grosvenordale CT at 10:00a.m. Burial to follow with Military Honors in St. Mary Cemetery, Putnam. For memorial guestbook please visit

www.GilmanAndValade.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
