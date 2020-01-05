|
Albert C. Brodeur, 90
Auburn - Albert C. Brodeur, 90, died Wednesday, January 1, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center. His wife, Carole (Grenier) Brodeur, died in 2017. He is survived by three daughters, Paula Dufour, and her husband, Kenneth, of Pelham, NH, Norma Castonguay, of Grafton, and Diane Morin, of Whitinsville; and five grandchildren, Brian, Lauren, Jason, Justin, and Jeremy. A granddaughter, Ariel, died in 1990.
Mr. Brodeur was born in Lowell, VT, June 18, 1929, a son of Joseph and Alice (Lemire) Brodeur. He grew up in Southbridge, and lived In Whitinsville more than 30 years, and Douglas for ten years before moving to Auburn in 2006.
A United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, Al worked at General Motors in Framingham for 35 years.
A quiet man, he was a member of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville, and he enjoyed making frequent trips to the casino.
